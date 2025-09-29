Tommy Richman is coming to Australia this year.

The US artist will play shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne this November (see full dates below). All shows are 18+.

Tickets to Richman’s Australian tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 3rd at 2pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 1st at 11am local time.

Richman will be supported by Los Angeles-based rapper and singer Trevor Spitta at his upcoming Australian shows.

Named after Mötley Crüe’s famed drummer, Richman broke out in a major way in 2024 with “Million Dollar Baby”, which became certified 4x platinum in Australia and debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. “Million Dollar Baby” set the record for the longest-running No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, where it held the top spot for 10 consecutive weeks.

Richman’s breakout hit even made it onto Barack Obama’s summer playlist, also earning the artist Billboard Music Awards for Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song.

Richman dropped his debut album, Coyote, last September, featuring standout tracks such as “Thought You Were the One” and “Whitney”.

“I want people to realise I’m a real artist,” Richman said about the record. “This album is gonna last forever, and I’m here to stay.”

Richman’s debut album earned a 5.8 rating from Pitchfork, with the publication writing: “After his breakout smash ‘Million Dollar Baby’, the honey-voiced Virginia singer struggles to find the heart and personality that comes after a viral hit.”

Tommy Richman 2025 Australian Tour

With special guest Trevor Spitta

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 1st (11am local time)

General sale begins Friday, October 3rd (2pm local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Wednesday, November 19th (18+)

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 23rd (18+)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 25th (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC