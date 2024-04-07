Tones and I is bringing her headline tour down under this year, following her win at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

The chart-topping Aussie artist will kick off her shows in Sydney before heading to Newcastle, Auckland, Brisbane, Townsville, Fremantle, and Melbourne this August and September (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 15th at 12pm local time. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the My Live Nation pre-sale beginning 12pm local time, Friday April 12th until 11am local, Monday, April 15th. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

“The support and love around Australia and NZ has been so incredible! My live show is something I hold very close to my heart and is the best representation of who I am. I’m so grateful to be embraced by people around Australia and NZ! I hope people leave feeling part of something, love Tones,” says the multi-platinum artist.

Known for her mega hits “Dance Monkey” and “Fly Away”, Tones and I recently wrapped up a 20-date stadium tour supporting P!nk across Australia and New Zealand. Now, she’s making her big return as a headliner, marking three years since her last headline tour on our shores.

There’s no denying the fact that Tones and I has had an absolutely stellar few years. Her breakout “Dance Monkey” saw her become the first female artist to reach three billion streams on Spotify with one song, and has held a spot in the “Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of All-Time on Spotify”. While her debut, Welcome to the Madhouse, toppled the Australian Chart at #1 in 2021.

At the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, The Rolling Stone Global Award went to Tones and I ahead of Vacations, Tame Impala, Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, and more.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In her acceptance speech, the one-time Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star said: “Thank you so much. I’d like to thank my team for all the support. Wow, this is an incredible award to win, up against such an icon in Kylie Minogue who helped pave the way for women in pop music on a global scale.”

For more insights, here’s 6 interesting things you didn’t know about Tones and I, the singer who went from busker to international star, featured on Tone Deaf.

TONES AND I 2024 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Tickets on sale at 12pm local time on Monday, April 15th

My Live Nation pre-sale 12pm local time on Friday, April 12th until 11am local time on Monday, April 15th

Vodafone customers can secure tickets during a pre-sale commencing Wednesday, April 10th at 10am local time. Visitvodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.

Mastercard cardholders in Australia and New Zealand have special access to pre-sale tickets from 10am local time Wednesday, April 10th. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Monday, April 15th at 12pm.Visit priceless.com/music to find out more.

Friday, August 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, August 24th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Wednesday, August 28th

Town Hall, Auckland

Friday, August 30th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, August 31st

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville

Thursday, September 5th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Saturday, September 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne