Tones and I decided to take on a fellow Aussie icon for her Like A Version, covering Gang of Youths’ ‘Achilles Come Down’.

The pop star really went all out for the occasion, bringing along a drummer, synth player, pianist, and a five-piece string section and 37-member orchestra. If it’s your second time on triple j’s Like A Version, you may as well go big.

Tones explained that she chose to cover ‘Achilles Come Down’ before even realising how long the track lasted. “I struggled to find many songs that really resonated (with me) and were (by) Aussies,” she revealed.

“So I started looking through Gang Of Youths’ songs. And after I’d already sent this song off and decided to cover it, I then saw that it went for seven minutes and had more lyrics than probably any song I’ve ever seen in my life.”

‘Achilles Come Down’ was the centrepiece of Gang of Youths’ iconic 2017 album, Go Farther in Lightness, and is still their most streamed song on Spotify.

While stopping by the triple j studio, Tones also performed one of her own tracks, ‘Charlie’, which came out earlier this year. You can watch both performances below.

‘Charlie’ was the follow-up to her massive collaboration with Macklemore, ‘Chant’, with both tracks expected to be included in the singer’s third studio album, which is set to be released next year.

It’s not so long ago that it was Gang of Youths’ own turn at Like A Version, with the band covering the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ earlier this year.

In others Tones and I news, it was recently revealed that the singer, real name Toni Watson, is reportedly worth a massive $35 million.

Tones was included on Australian Financial Review‘s Young Rich List, alongside 26 other Aussies under the age of 40.