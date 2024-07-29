Three years after releasing the instrumental “Scent of Dark”, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has unveiled a new solo track titled “Deified”.

The new instrumental piece showcases Iommi’s iconic melancholic blues soloing before transitioning into a heavier, doom-laden groove. It also features a classical choir, reminiscent of Black Sabbath’s “Supertzar” from their 1975 album Sabotage. However, “Deified” presents a darker tone, with Iommi exploring deeper emotional depths through his guitar solos.

Accompanying the release is a monochrome music video that depicts a child sketching and imagining a towering figure, which is gradually worshipped and then destroyed by aircraft, echoing the narrative of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man”. The clip concludes with a glimpse of Iommi’s new cologne, also named Deified, produced by Xerjoff.

The recording of “Deified” was a collaborative effort. Iommi worked alongside longtime partner Mike Exeter, who handled keyboards and production duties. Karl Brazil was on drums, with Laurence Cottle on bass, and Ben Andrew provided the orchestration. In a promotional video interview, Iommi discussed the creation process and the contributions of his fellow musicians.

In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Iommi expressed his desire to continue creating instrumental music, citing an abundance of riffs ready to be developed. This new release could be a hint of more solo projects to come.

“As you know, I’ve got loads of riffs,” he said at the time. “It’s just trying to now get around to doing them.”

In Black Sabbath News, speculation about a potential reunion has amped up recently.

Rumours started circulating after a promotional video by Aston Villa FC featuring Ozzy Osbourne hinted at a reunion show at the club’s stadium, Villa Park. Although the video was primarily an advertisement for Aston Villa’s partnership with Adidas and did not include Iommi or drummer Bill Ward, Ward later addressed the rumours.

In an open letter on Instagram, he expressed enthusiasm for performing the band’s classics one last time. Additionally, bassist Geezer Butler revealed in an interview that Oszy is keen on concluding Black Sabbath’s legacy with a final show in their hometown of Birmingham, potentially at Aston Villa’s stadium.