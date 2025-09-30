Tool have announced headline shows for Australia.

The metal titans will play Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 28th, followed by a show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 2nd (see full details below). Joining Tool at both shows will be Byron Bay rockers HEADSEND.

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 7th at 1pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Friday, October 3rd at 1pm local time.

Tool’s newly announced shows will coincide with their headline slot at Good Things 2025 in December. That will be their first Australian festival headline slot since Big Day Out 2011. Their upcoming Australian visit will mark their first local shows in over five years.

Tool will also stop in New Zealand while in this part of the world, playing twice in Auckland.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, bassist Justin Chancellor reflected on both Tool’s return and his experience performing at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert in Birmingham last month. The show, ‘Back to the Beginning’, staged at Villa Park, turned out to be Osbourne’s swansong before his death two-and-a-half weeks later at 76.

“I can’t even explain it. There’s a little hard to get my head around,” Chancellor said. “I watched his whole set with my family out in the front when Sabbath and Ozzy played and I thought he was amazing. Obviously, he was really sick. You know, obviously he couldn’t stand up, but we all knew this. The band was incredible, but he was amazing too.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chancellor recalled seeing Osbourne at the backstage party afterwards. “He came out, he was in a wheelchair but he was hanging out. There were so many people talking to him.”

The news of Ozzy’s passing hit hard. “I didn’t see it coming at all. I can’t even explain it. It’s a little hard to get my head around. It was very intense, because we’ve been part of (the final show). And it hit me pretty hard. It was very sad, but also very amazing.”

Chancellor added: “I did hear that he went off his pain medication to do the show in order to be able to hit the notes and to be more coherent. He went through quite a lot of pain to actually pull that off. It blew my mind. But it made sense when I saw the performance. It was just incredibly emotional.”

Tool 2025 Australian Tour

With special guest HEADSEND

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, October 3rd (1pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, October 7th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, November 28th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, December 2nd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA