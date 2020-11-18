Tool have taken a note from the Marcel Duchamp textbook and are auctioning off a signed kitchen sink to raise funds for the Ronnie James Dio‘s cancer charity.

All four members of the influential prog act signed a double bowl stainless steel sink. As far as music memorabilia goes, this is as uncanny as it gets.

If you were in the way of renovating, you can cop the hallowed sink for yourself at the forthcoming Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock ‘n’ Roll Auction from Julien’s Auctions, set to take place from Tuesday, December 1st to Wednesday, December 2nd in Beverley Hills and online. Funds raised will benefit cancer research, prevention and education.

Per a press release, Tool’s manager Warren Christensen noted that the band are “generally reluctant” to sign wares for charity auctions, though “when presented with ‘the kitchen sink’ and a good cause, they couldn’t resist.” Truly the essence of Tool incarnate.

There is a trove of other priceless music collectibles up for grabs at the forthcoming auction. Including a GWAR mas, guitars signed by Motörhead, Slash, John 5, Avenged Sevenfold, Lita Ford, Nancy Wilson, Eddie Money, Quiet Riot. Vintage garments and tour outfits from Fleetwood Mac and precious Beatles memorabilia from the 1960s.

In other news, during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he believes he contracted coronavirus during the band’s Australian tour back in March.

“I’m in Australia, we went out to dinner and immediately food didn’t taste right, but this is now, this is all hindsight, right – I didn’t know at the time,” Keenan revealed. “We didn’t know that these are the things you’re looking for, like immediately…I had to get on an international flight the next morning, fly to New Zealand.”

