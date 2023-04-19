From iconic rock bands to legendary solo artists, here are the top 10 must-watch documentaries on Netflix:

1. The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! A Trip Across Latin America

Olé Olé Olé! A Trip Across Latin America chronicles The Rolling Stones on their 2016 tour in Latin America. Directed by Paul Dugdale, the film captures the band’s performances and behind-the-scenes moments as they navigate through different countries and cultures. The energy of the film is infectious, and it’s a must-watch for anyone who loves rock music and The Rolling Stones.

2. Quincy

Quincy is a documentary that follows the life and career of legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones, and Alan Hicks, the film explores Jones’ impact on the music industry and his personal relationships. The documentary showcases Jones’ talent and the many collaborations he has had with some of the biggest names in music. It also highlights his humanitarian work, particularly in Africa, and his close relationships with family and friends. This documentary is a heartfelt tribute to a music icon who has left an indelible mark on the industry.

3. What Happened, Miss Simone?

What Happened, Miss Simone? provides an intimate look into the life of iconic singer and pianist, Nina Simone. Directed by Liz Garbus, the film features rare archival footage and interviews with Simone’s family and friends. The documentary delves into the struggles Simone faced as a black woman in the music industry, as well as her activism in the civil rights movement. It captures Simone’s genius as a musician, and her legacy as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations.

4. Amy

Amy explores the life and tragic death of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. Directed by Asif Kapadia, the film features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Winehouse’s closest friends and family. The documentary showcases Winehouse’s talent and the immense pressure she faced as a result of her sudden fame. It also highlights the impact of addiction and mental health issues on the artist’s life. This film is a poignant tribute to Winehouse’s incredible talent and the legacy she left behind.

5. The Defiant Ones

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary series that follows the careers of music industry legends Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Directed by Allen Hughes, the film explores their early days and the massive success they have achieved in the industry. It showcases the artists’ contributions to music, and the pivotal role they played in shaping the sound of hip-hop and other genres. The documentary also highlights their collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, as well as their work as producers and executives. This documentary is a fascinating look into the music industry and the incredible talent behind some of our favorite songs.

6. Keith Richards: Under the Influence

Keith Richards: Under the Influence follows Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards as he reflects on his life and career. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film showcases Richards’ love for music and his passion for creating it. It delves into Richards’ influences and the many collaborations he has had with other musicians. The documentary also highlights his unique approach to songwriting and his ability to create music that transcends genres. This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves the Rolling Stones and the music they have created.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

7. ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of soul singer Sam Cooke. Directed by Kelly Duane, the film explores Cooke’s impact on music and his activism in the civil rights movement. The documentary raises questions about the circumstances of Cooke’s death and the role of the FBI in the case. It also showcases the legacy Cooke left behind and his contributions to music and social justice. This documentary is a compelling look into the life of a music legend.

8. The Black Godfather

The Black Godfather is a documentary that tells the story of Clarence Avant, a music executive who has had a profound impact on the music industry. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the film features interviews with Avant’s colleagues and friends, as well as with music industry icons like Quincy Jones and Bill Withers. The documentary showcases Avant’s remarkable career, and his advocacy for black artists in the industry. It also highlights his philanthropy and his work in politics. This documentary is a fascinating look into the life of a true music legend.

9. 20 Feet From Stardom

20 Feet From Stardom is a documentary that celebrates the often-overlooked backup singers who have lent their voices to some of the biggest hits in music history. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film features interviews with backup singers like Darlene Love and Merry Clayton, as well as with music industry icons like Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger. The documentary showcases the talent and contributions of these backup singers, and the challenges they have faced in a male-dominated industry. It also highlights their resilience and passion for music. This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves music and wants to gain a greater appreciation for the people behind the scenes.

10. Hip-Hop Evolution

Hip-Hop Evolution is a documentary series that explores the origins and evolution of hip-hop music. Directed by Darby Wheeler and hosted by Shad Kabango, the series features interviews with hip-hop pioneers like Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash, as well as with contemporary artists like Kendrick Lamar and Nas. The documentary showcases the impact of hip-hop on music and culture, and how it has evolved over time. It also highlights the challenges faced by hip-hop artists, and how they have used their music to address social and political issues. This series is a must-watch for anyone who loves hip-hop music and wants to gain a greater understanding of its history and significance.