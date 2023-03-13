Legendary rock and roll band The Rolling Stones has been hit with a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement.

The suit was filed on Friday, March 11th and accuses the Stones of lifting portions of a 1960s song titled “Anybody Seen My Baby?” and using it in their hit 1997 single “Anybody Seen My Baby?” without proper authorization and using it in ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

The songwriter Sergio Garcia Fernandez (stage name Angelslang) “misappropriated many of the recognizable and key protected elements” from the two songs.

Fernandez claims that he gave a demo CD, which included both songs, to “an immediate family member” of Jagger.

“The immediate family member … confirmed receipt … to the plaintiff via e-mail, and expressed that the musical works of the plaintiff and its style was a sound The Rolling Stones would be interested in using,” Fernandez’s lawyers wrote in Friday’s complaint, as per Billboard.

‘Living in a Ghost Town’ was released during COVID shutdowns in April 2020 and reached No. 3 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in May 2020.

Fernandez said that the song borrowed “vocal melodies, the chord progressions, the drum beat patterns, the harmonica parts, the electric bass line parts, the tempos, and other key signatures” from “So Sorry” and the “harmonic and chord progression and melody” from “Seed of God.”

“Defendants never paid plaintiff, nor secured the authorization for the use of ‘So Sorry’ and ‘Seed of God,’ his lawyers wrote in the complaint.

This isn’t the first time the Stones have faced a lawsuit for copyright infringement. In 2018, they were sued by the estate of late soul singer Bobby Womack, who claimed that the Stones had used a sample of Womack’s song without permission in their 1995 hit “Love Is Strong.” It remains to be seen how the current lawsuit will play out, but one thing is certain: the Stones’ music continues to be the subject of both admiration and legal scrutiny.

