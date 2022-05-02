Jack Harlow is trending on Twitter right now and just dropped a teaser for a new music video that has a surprise cameo from Topanga.

Jack Harlow recently dropped a teaser on Twitter for a new music video in which the camera slowly zoomed in through a Los Angeles street before centering on a black SUV. When the camera position goes through the front window the viewer can see actress Danielle Fishel who plays Topanga in Boy Meets World sitting in the front seat, gripping the wheel with a hand adorned with a wedding ring.

Jack Harlow simply captioned the video, “Friday.”

Jack Harlow was also in attendance at Milwaukie and Boston game one in which he made headlines for multiple reasons. Initially, NBA refs Scott Foster and Ed Malloy created a viral moment when they were caught on their mics trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is. Jack Harlow then responded to the clip on Twitter and referred to himself as Mr. Tumnus, the satyr from The Chronicles of Narnia.

“Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia”

“Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is”

After the initial buzz of the referee interaction, another clip about Jack Harlow started to go viral when a video of him messing with the settings on the back of a media worker’s camera was shared. People started getting mad and defended the camerawoman saying she was just trying to do her job.

“Jack Harlow bouta get someone fired @jackharlow“

Many people began criticizing Harlow with some calling for his cancellation.

“That’s sickening, as a camera man myself, to get into the NBA as one you need about 10-15 years of experience, your job is on the line in every game, if your pictures dont make the cut, you are cut, and he does this because he lives a life of luxury, SICKENING #cancelJackHarlow“

“U do realise they can’t exactly sack you for something that’s not your fault,YOU had the camera at the right settings,HE changed it so it’s literally no fault of your own it’s happened”

“I less there’s evidence that proofs you had it and someone changed those settings while the game was still happening it’s still technically the employees fault, and even then they can still fire you.”

“failing to see the humor in messing with someone while they’re doing their job”

After some time the camerawoman herself came forward and joked around about the incident with Jack Harlow.

“Hi @jackharlow you owe me chicken fingers”

Harlow played along with Tami and now we just have to wait to see if she gets those chicken fingers. “I got you Tami”