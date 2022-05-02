Tory Lanez had a lucky escape in Vegas over the weekend after airport security found a lot of weed in his bag.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper was stopped on Sunday morning in the Las Vegas airport as he was trying to board a flight out of the city. According to law enforcement sources, a TSA agent discovered a “large” amount of weed in one of Lanez’s bags.

He was detained temporarily as a result but the TSA eventually let him go (minus the weed obviously). Marijuana is actually legal in Nevada but as it’s not legal federally, you can’t fly with it in your possession.

TMZ’s sources added that an investigation is currently ongoing, although the likelihood of Lanez being prosecuted for a minor marijuana offence is slim.

He’s definitely got enough on his plate with the law anyway: a judge ordered Lanez to be remanded to custody last month in a hearing on the Megan Thee Stallion assault case.

At a hearing in Los Angeles, Judge David V. Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County found Lanez in ‘violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order.’ He was handcuffed in court and taken into custody, with bail posted at USD 350,000 (approximately AUD 461,020).

A trial has been set for September 14th – until then, Lanez’s release also includes the condition that he is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Stallion alleged that Lanez had shot her multiple times back in 2020, after reports emerged that she had injured herself after cutting her foot on glass at a pool party.

“On Sunday morning [July 12th], I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she clarified in an Instagram post at the time.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.