Acclaimed English producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs is coming to Australia and New Zealand.

Orlando Higginbottom, the man with one of the most curious monikers in electronic music, is heading Down Under for his first live shows in the country in over a decade. The upcoming tour will also feature his first ever performances in New Zealand.

Beginning in Wellington on Friday, May 5th, the When the Lights Go Tour will then visit Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth throughout the month (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th at 10am local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10am local time (sign up here).

The producer sounds excited about the upcoming tour. “I’ve got stories, and a disproportionate number of them are from touring in Australia,” he reveals. “It’s absolutely been way too long since I’ve brought a live show here, and on top of the I have never played a show in New Zealand! I really can’t wait.”

For over a decade, Higginbottom has been one of the most in-demand producers in the game, particularly for electric live shows. After a 10-year gap, he released his second album as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, When the Lights Go, last year.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by I OH YOU & Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 22nd (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, February 24th (10am local time)

Friday, May 5th

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday, May 6th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, May 9th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, May 11th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com.au

Friday, May 12th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

oztix.com.au