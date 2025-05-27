Town Folk Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup, with a stellar mix of international and homegrown talent set to take the stage at Djaara/Castlemaine on Saturday, November 15th.

Headlining the festival is acclaimed American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten, whose emotionally charged performances and critically acclaimed albums have earned her a devoted following worldwide. Her introspective lyrics and powerful vocal delivery are sure to be a highlight for festival attendees.

Also joining the line-up is beloved Australian artist Meg Washington, known for her versatile musical style and captivating stage presence. Washington’s distinctive voice and thoughtful songwriting have made her one of Australia’s most respected musicians, and her performance promises to be a memorable addition to the festival.

Adding to the diverse musical offerings, King Stingray will bring their unique blend of surf-rock and traditional Yolŋu sounds to the Town Folk stage. The Arnhem Land outfit has rapidly risen to prominence in the Australian music scene, gaining recognition for their infectious energy and cultural significance.

Rounding out the announced acts is Witch, who will deliver their distinctive sound to festival-goers. The festival organisers have teased that more acts will be announced in the coming weeks, suggesting that the full line-up will feature additional talent across various genres.

The Town Folk Festival has established itself as a key event in Australia’s festival calendar, showcasing a mix of established international performers alongside homegrown Australian talent.

Tickets go on sale 9am Friday, May 30th at www.townfolkfestival.com.

Town Folk Festival 2025

Saturday, November 15th

Djaara Castlemaine

Lineup

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

King Stingray

Pigram Brothers

WITCH

Dan Kelly’s Regional Crisis

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

Meg Washington

JAZZPARTY

Sylvie

Didirri & Rowena Wise

Merpire

Stephen Pigram

Charm Of Finches

Cool Sounds

Ella Thompson

Hana Stretton

Annie-Rose Maloney

Jerome Blazé

Mika James

Milly Strange