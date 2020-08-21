Adelaide ratbags TOWNS are making some of the most exuberant, frantic guitar music in the country. Today, the band are back with brand-new single ‘Boring’, and boy, is it anything but.

The track clocks in at just under two minutes. It’s frenzied, flamboyant and danceable punk. Most importantly, it’s really fucking fun.

Frontman Aston Valladares revealed that the song came together by accident, born out of a place of frustration during a writing session. “This song came from me literally hitting my guitar out of frustration and boredom – luckily I was holding that opening note and it fell into place from there.

“Lyrically, ‘Boring’ comes from a place of nostalgia, and a desire for a simpler time. I found it so strange how quickly I became bored as an adult because when I was a kid I found so many uninteresting things interesting. This left me with a desire of wanting to find that again with the way I live now.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Boring’, we got TOWNS to send us through a couple of their favourite boredom busters. Check out the track and what they had to say below.

Check out ‘Boring’ by TOWNS:

Aston:

1. Lately, I’ve been into running and it’s like a proper solid use of time, you listen to music, you get fit and you see some birds doing cool stuff in the sky.

2. Learn songs you think are easy! I know musicians feel like learning songs are stuff beginners do but totally helps your songwriting by teaching yourself progressions you thought you knew.

3. Invent a small intense challenge like balancing 30 sour patch kids on top of each other or landing a ping pong ball in a cup a hallway away BUT FILM IT cause your reaction to doing something after hours is always genuine and really uplifting.

Dan:

1. I tend to get incredibly sidetracked, so doing ONE simple task can be great to make sure I tick things off my list rather than accidentally playing RuneScape for eight hours. Mowing the lawn rules so hard and I honestly don’t have any tips here to make it better.. sometimes I listen to music? but uhh yeah MOWING RULEZ!!!

2. One of my Favourite ways to make doing the dishes fun is by combining my two of my favourite things; going on a youtube hole and making my kitchen look yummy. I usually put my phone on the little ledge above my sink and just sit there for an hour until my fingers turn to prunes. I’ve definitely had a couple of close calls where my phone almost falls into the sink but the risk is SO worth it.

3. We make all of our own merch and it usually takes a long time during the whole process. SO Aston got me onto that Song Exploder podcast so now I feel like I’m learning while trying to make as many things as possible. When I’m heat setting all the shirts I try and watch heaps of documentaries so I can try and get big-brained