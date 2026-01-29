The trailer for the new Paul Di’Anno documentary has been released.

The film, titled Di’Anno: Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer, documents the later years of Iron Maiden’s early singer.

Di’Anno became the third singer overall of Iron Maiden when he joined the band in 1978, following in the footsteps of Paul Mario Day and Dennis Wilcock. He fronted the band on their well-received 1980 self-titled debut album and its follow-up Killers.

Di’Anno left the band in 1981, replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He performed in several other bands after his Iron Maiden departure.

The doc has an impressive lineup of special guests, including Metallica’s James Hetfield, KISS’s Gene Simmons, Exodus and Slayer member Gary Holt, and founding Iron Maiden member Steve Harris.

All of the above appear in the trailer, which you can watch below.

Di’Anno: Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer is set to drop later this year. It was written, directed, and edited by Wes Orshoski, who previously helmed a 2010 doc on legendary Motörhead singer Lemmy.

Production on Di’Anno’s doc started all the way back in 2017, seven years before he passed away at the age of 66 following an aortic dissection. The film captures his final years, which saw Di’Anno battle through several health issues, reconnect with his former bandmates, fall in love, and more.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Orshoski talked about the process of making the doc.

“I was gonna be done with it in a year,” he said. “Paul led me to believe on the phone that he’d be up on his feet in a couple of months, then we’d be filming him back on tour in South America. So the first time I met him was at the entrance to Salisbury Hospital. I was in the room when the doctor said he could lose his leg. Within the next hour, I realised this guy wasn’t gonna stand any time soon.”