Linkin Park have shared a new trailer for their upcoming documentary Unshatter, which traces the band’s return to the stage following the death of Chester Bennington in 2017.

Directed by founding member Joe Hahn, Unshatter charts the band’s journey from the 2022 recording sessions that produced From Zero through to their comeback show in São Paulo, Brazil in 2024.

The film opens in theatres on September 30th, with tickets going on sale August 13th via the documentary’s official website.

Check out the trailer below.

Hahn, who has played synthesiser and turntables in the band since 1996, said the project didn’t start out as a documentary at all — it began as a straightforward concert film of the São Paulo show.

“The more we kept the cameras rolling, the more we realised there was a much bigger story unfolding,” Hahn said in a statement per Rolling Stone.

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“After seven years away, we honestly didn’t know what the future of Linkin Park looked like. We were figuring it out as we went.”

“It would have been easy to tell the version people expected or the version built from headlines and interviews, but that was never the goal. I wanted to capture the conversations, the doubts, the creative moments, and everything in between that only the people living through it could really understand.”

The documentary arrives at the tail end of a huge stretch for the band since unveiling new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain in 2024, which included dates in Australia and New Zealand.

An accompanying soundtrack album, Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo), is due September 25th.