The Beatles Anthology docuseries is returning to screens 30 years after its original broadcast, with Disney+ announcing a newly restored and expanded version set to premiere later this month.

The landmark multimedia project, which first aired in November 1995, will now feature nine episodes instead of the original eight, marking a significant enhancement to the celebrated documentary. Watch the trailer below.

The Beatles Anthology originally served as a comprehensive chronicle of the band’s history and enduring legacy, featuring fresh interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, alongside archival conversations with John Lennon. The documentary formed part of a broader multimedia release that included a four-volume set of double albums and an accompanying book.

Disney+ will present the restored Beatles Anthology through a three-night streaming event beginning November 26th. The platform will release episodes in batches of three across consecutive days, with the initial trio dropping on November 26th, episodes four through six following on November 27th, and the final three episodes concluding the series on November 28th.

The expansion from eight to nine episodes incorporates previously unreleased footage of the surviving Beatles members assembling the Anthology project. Oliver Murray has directed the additional ninth episode, while the original eight episodes were helmed by Geoff Wonfor, Bob Smeaton, and Matt Longfellow.

Technical restoration and sound mixing responsibilities fell to Apple Corps, with the actual work completed by technicians at Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post facility in Wellington, New Zealand. Jackson’s team previously handled restoration duties for The Beatles: Get Back, bringing established expertise to the Beatles Anthology project.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The restored Beatles Anthology joins an expanding catalogue of band content on Disney+, which already features Get Back, Let It Be, and Beatles ’64.

The original documentary contained extensive archival material and also represented one of the most comprehensive examinations of the band’s career trajectory.