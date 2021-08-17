Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash.

On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.

On September 19th 2008, Travis Barker, DJ Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein, Barker’s assistant, Chris Baker, and security guard Charles “Che” Still, were catching a flight from South Carolina to Van Nuys, California following a TRV$DJAM performance at a concert in Five Points.

Whilst departing, a tire on the Learjet burst. Pilots told the control tower that they would be aborting take-off, but the aircraft overran the runway, crashed through the airport boundary fence, crossed South Carolina Highway 302, and burst into flames. Both pilots died from smoke inhalation and burns in the minutes following the crash, Baker and Che died upon impact.

Following the accident, Barker suffered second and third-degree burns on sixty-five percent of his body, resulting in an 11-week hospital stay. He delved into the experience during an interview with Men’s Health magazine back in May. That saw him reveal that since the crash, he has been working through PTSD.

He noted that he was working to overcome his fear of flying, and that “someone very close to him” would give him 24 hours’ notice, at which point he would pack an overnight bag, get in a car, and head to the airport to board a flight. The drummer wouldn’t know when it was coming, but he would know exactly what to expect when he got the call.

Travis Barker took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kourtney Kardashian, sharing a photo of them embracing in front of a jet. “With you anything is possible,” he wrote, tagging Kourtney. “Anything and everything with you,” Kourtney wrote in the comments section, to which her boyfriend replied, “Forever,” with an infinity symbol emoji.

