A Travis Barker documentary about his 2008 private plane crash is releasing soon.

As per Billboard, the doco, titled Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, will hit Hulu later this year.

The film will focus on the blink-182’s drummer’s life and career as well as the aforementioned plane crash.

“It’s an unfiltered look at my journey after a life-changing experience and also spotlights the amazing people I have in my life who carried me through it. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to document it and be able to share it with all of you,” Barker explained at Hulu’s Get Real House event.

“This documentary started over 10 years ago and it’s been a wild, wild ride and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

According to Hulu, the doco follows the musician as he “embarks on a raw and redemptive journey, which started after surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life … beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief, and the thin line between survival and surrender.”

Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein survived a private plane crash in South Carolina in 2008 that killed four people: Barker’s security guard and assistant and the plane’s two pilots. A year after the crash, Goldstein died of a prescription drug overdose.

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Barker had to undergo several surgeries and skin grafts to heal from his extensive burns. He later revealed his own prescription drug use following the crash, as well as a fear of flying that he eventually overcame in 2023.

While speaking with The Wrap, Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television’s EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, shared: “Travis personally called about this doc to say, ‘I want to tell this story … I was in this plane crash that I walked away from, and it fundamentally changed me.’”