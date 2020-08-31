Travis Barker played a big role at the 2020 VMAs, appearing both as a performer and an award presenter.

The notoriously shy blink-182 drummer introduced a moving ‘in memoriam’ tribute honouring artist who died in the past year including Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, as well as actors Chadwick Boseman and Nadya Rivera.

“Their music and influence live on,” Barker said. “Their music and influence live on.”

Before the tribute video aired, Barker had already come on stage to present the award for Best Hip-Hop Video to Megan Thee Stallion, which she won for her song ‘Savage’.

Check it out below.

Undoubtedly his biggest contribution on the night though, came with his performance alongside Machine Gun Kelly for the latter’s track ‘Bloody Valentine’.

The pair performed the track during the VMAs pre-show, following MGK and blackbear’s rendition if ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.

Both tracks are from Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming pop punk album, on which Barker was a contributor.

Barker also featured in MGK’s recent clip for a track called ‘concert for aliens’. They also teamed up recently to cover ‘Killing In The Name’.

The pair seem to have a natural dynamism and energy, playing off each other both in that clip and at the VMAs.

Machine Gun Kelly ended up winning his first VMA ever for the official ‘Bloody Valentine’ video, in the Best Alternative category.

The clip features Megan Fox, who MGK has been dating in real life this year.

