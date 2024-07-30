Travis Scott has added a new show to the Australian leg of his world tour.

Last week, Scott announced that he’s coming to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The US rap superstar will bring his ‘Circus Maximus Stadium Tour’ to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland this October. And due to overwhelming demand, Scott will now perform a second time at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on October 18th (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2nd. Pre-sales will begin on Monday, July 29th.

The Australian and New Zealand leg of Scott’s tour will commence following visits to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico in September. On October 9th, between the Latin American and Australian legs, the rapper will also perform for one night only at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Scott is currently on the European and UK leg of his ‘Circus Maximus Stadium Tour’, which included 44 sold-out stops across North America in 2023 and early 2024.

The tour has grossed nearly $27 million with more than 270,000 attendees across the first 11 dates of the European and UK leg, while Scott is also there first US hip hop artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year across three shows in Italy.

Scott’s latest album, Utopia, topped charts around the world in 2023, including in Australia and New Zealand. Critics’ reviews, however, were more mixed.

“Travis Scott’s Utopia is an empty paradise,” declared Rolling Stone, with the reviewer adding, “The reality is that while Scott is a masterful curator, he’s just an OK rapper. Those two realities are discordant for too many moments on Utopia.”

“In an attempt to give the world a true blockbuster rap album, the Houston rapper delivers a shiny, empty spectacle loaded with pop superstars who rarely make an impact,” Pitchfork wrote.

Travis Scott 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via travisscott.com

October 17th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

October 18th (NEW SHOW)

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

October 22nd

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

October 26th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

October 31st

Eden Park, Auckland, NZ