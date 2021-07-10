Travis Scott is the latest musician to get into the cannabis business, with the announcement of his new line Cactus Farms in partnership with Connected Cannabis.

The established marijuana brand announced the exciting collaboration today in a press release. The new line will drop this weekend in selected states in America and will be a hybrid strain hand-selected by Scott.

Connected Cannabis has said that the strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

In 2019 Seth Rogan shared an anecdote about smoking weed with Travis Scott with Desus & Mero on their Showtime late-night show.

“I recently was smoking weed with Travis Scott, just me and him comprise a weird weed-smoking circle,” he said. “We get along really well… He’s a hilarious [dude]. That was just, like, a week ago so it’s fresh in my head. You always get along pretty well with people [who smoke], he shared in the interview.

Scott follows in the footsteps of Post Malone’s successful line, Shaboink. Malone launched his line of branded American-grown hemp pre-rolls in 2019 with Icon Farms and Sherbinskis and the brand has been growing ever since.

“I’m proud to bring natural hemp pre-rolls by Shaboink to market. It’s a product I personally love and know my fans will too,” said Malone at the time. “Our partners are best in class and so is this product. The terpene flavors are great, and you can’t beat an all-natural pre-roll.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

More recently, Malone even released Shaboink branded face masks as well as Clean Kits, that are boxes that include things like face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaboink (@shaboink)

Malone told Rolling Stone, “I’ve been working with my team on a number of unreleased products that fit into my lifestyle that I can’t wait to share with my fans, [but] when faced with COVID-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later. […] I just wanted to make something that’s fun, and Shaboink is about having fun at all times. We’re all in a pretty sh*tty time right now but we’ll get through it; let’s keep clean and kick this thing’s ass.”

For more on this topic follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Franchise’ by Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A: