Travis Scott has made his first public appearance since the Astroworld tragedy — which left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

The rapper has kept a low profile in his hometown of Houston, Texas, since the harrowing events that unfurled at Astroworld.

On Tuesday, he was spotted at The Madison Club golf course in Southern California with basketball legend Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. The exclusive golf club and gated community has hosted the likes of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Irving Azoff, Lori Loughlin, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Travis Scott spotted yesterday with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/Q9OIXMIQVe — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 24, 2021

On Friday, November 5, around 9:30 p.m., eight people were killed and hundreds were injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s set at his Astroworld music festival in Houston at NRG Park. The deceased range in age from 14 to 27. In the weeks that followed, two more attendees died from injuries — a 22-year-old college student, and, the youngest victim, a 9-year-old bot.

In the wake of what authorities have called a “mass casualty” event, Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, and promoter Live Nation are facing dozens of lawsuits.

The Houston police are in the midst of a criminal investigation in search of answers as to how the incident took place. On Saturday, November 6th, police chief Troy Finner revealed, “it’s now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division, as well as narcotics.”

A number of the filed lawsuits allege that the fatal event could have been prevented. They have said that the climate and safety issue at Scott’s previous shows should have called for better safety measures.

In a statement addressing the legal proceedings, Live Nation said, “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”

Travis Scott has pledged to cover the funeral expenses of everyone who lost their life. He has also offered full refunds for all Astroworld ticket holders and announced a partnership with the online therapy service BetterHelp.