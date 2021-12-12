Travis Scott has reportedly been removed from the lineup of artists playing at Coachella 2022 in light of the Astroworld tragedy which occurred last month.

Ten people were killed as a result that happened during a crowd surge while Scott was playing at Astroworld. Given Scott’s history of encouraging reckless behaviour at his concerts, a change.org petition was started in the days following the tragedy that demanded for him to be removed from Coachella. As of now, the petition has gathered 60,000 signatures.

KESQ News 3 has reported that the city of Indio (where the concert is held) and the festival’s Community Services Manager Jim Curtis have confirmed that the rapper has been removed from next year’s event.

The description on the petition reads: “With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals.”

Earlier this week, Scott did his first public interview since the tragic event with Charlamagne tha God. Families of those who lost their lives at the event were evidently shocked at Scott’s choice to do an interview following the unfathomable losses of loved ones, with attorney Tony Buzbee — who’s representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta — telling TMZ said he believes Scott’s interview did more harm than good.

“Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims,” he said.

“Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”

During the 51-miniute interview, Travis told Charlamagne tha God, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean.”

“It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

