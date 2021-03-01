Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have won Best Original Score at the Golden Globes for their work on Soul.

Along with co-composer Jon Batiste, the longtime songwriting partners beat out a number of competitors for the award, including themselves.

That’s right, Reznor and Ross were also nominated in the same category for composing the score to David Fincher’s film Mank. On top of that, the other nominees included Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

Reznor and Ross have collaborated on film and TV composition for over a decade, beginning with 2010’s The Social Network. Since then, the pair have composed the score for the likes of Gone Girl and Bird Box, as well as the TV series Watchmen.

During his acceptance speech, Reznor revealed that Disney-Pixar’s Soul was the first film he’d scored that he could actually show his kids.

In a short speech, he also went on to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for the accolade which “really [meant] a lot”.

Ross also kept his speech succinct, simply thanking “everyone that’s already been thanked” along with his wife and children.

Meanwhile, Batiste explained that it was an honour to be recognised for working on a “masterpiece of a film”.

“We must follow our dreams because we only have one life to live and one soul, and this soul is happy today to be recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press for this masterpiece of a film,” he said.

Check out Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste winning Best Original Score at the Golden Globes: