Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of one of 2025’s most intriguing rock storylines — the unexpected drummer exchange between his band and Foo Fighters.

The industrial rock icon set the record straight about Ilan Rubin’s departure and Josh Freese’s swift return to the band.

Speaking to Consequence in a recent interview, Reznor explained that Rubin’s decision to join Foo Fighters caught him completely off guard. The timing presented a significant logistical challenge for the band’s touring schedule, with another North American leg planned for February 2026.

“The reality of that scenario was it was a surprise to me that Ilan was joining the Foo Fighters,” Reznor disclosed. “Ilan is a great musician and had been a solid guy during his tenure in the band, but it presented a problem in terms of we knew there was another leg of the tour that we’re going to start in February.”

Rather than scrambling to find a replacement over the holiday break, Reznor made the strategic decision to bring back Freese immediately. The veteran drummer, who served with Nine Inch Nails from 2005 to 2008, had recently become available after being let go from Foo Fighters earlier in 2025.

“As soon as I heard the news, I thought I could call Josh and he could play the show tonight, ’cause there’s no doubt about his ability,” Reznor continued. “Being completely honest, we’re adults and we’re professional, but we’re also people with emotional feelings and a sense of camaraderie and intent and purpose. I thought it would feel better to play that last wave of tours with someone that wants to be there.”

Freese himself clarified the seemingly orchestrated nature of the drummer exchange during a separate interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. He emphasised that the swap was purely coincidental rather than a planned manoeuvre between the two bands.

“As far as the drummer swap thing, it’s funny because it’s just coincidence the way it worked out,” Freese explained. “It’s not like there was a purposeful drum swap. It’s like when Trent needed a drummer, when Ilan split, he was, like, ‘Well, I’m gonna call Freese.’ And he called me and I was, like, ‘Hell yeah.'”