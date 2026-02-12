After two decades shaping Australian hip-hop, Trials is finally stepping out alone with his debut solo record, hendle.

The multi-award winning project from Daniel Hendle Rankine, has announced the debut full-length solo album, along with the release of new singles “what’s the colour of love?” and “you could never hate me (like I do)”.

The album, out Friday, May 1st, marks the most personal project and boldest statement of artistry to date from the acclaimed songwriter, producer, performer and proud Ngarrindjeri man. Hendle, sees trials step out on his own for the most hard-hitting music of his career, touching on weighty themes that he hopes will resonate and show we can triumph over adversity.

Trials has helped define Australian hip-hop for two decades, praised for his groundbreaking contributions to the music industry, he is currently one-half of conversation-shifting A.B. Original (2017 Australian Music Prize, two-time ARIA Award winners), and a collaborator, co-writer, and producer for artists including Hilltop Hoods, Archie Roach, Gurrumul, Paul Kelly, Thelma Plum, Drapht, and many others.

“A solo record is something I’ve always needed to do as these topics speak to so many people and it was important that I told my story my way alone”, trials said. “I’ve been fortunate to play so many parts for so many people and projects, but I owed it to myself and to my story to take the sole responsibility of turning that pain and passion into song… it’s unashamedly me and my story in all its fractured pieces.”

“What’s the colour of love?” is a love letter to the spirit and strength of women and children who learn to look after each other before themselves. He shared of the song: While the admiration for overcoming adversity is evident, detailing my own harrowing story amongst it, the song’s most poignant point that it drives toward the audience is the responsibilities of men.”

Meanwhile the extra track, “you could never hate me (like I do)”, dives into topics of deep depression, self-loathing, and the eventual rebirth that takes place. Built on a bed of drums and synths, it provides a first taste of new music for the year, and teaser for what’s to come.

Hendle‘s release in May will be accompanied by a memoir and an interactive exhibition of trials’ artwork. It will provide a visual look into the emotional feeling behind the music, lyrics, and moods, to be unveiled later this year, making the project the most complete portrait yet.

Trials is getting ready to take the new music on the road for the very first time, supporting hip-hop icons Hilltop Hoods on their sold-out arena ‘Never Coming Home’ tour, kicking off this Saturday, February 14th in Hobart, before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and wrapping up in Perth.

Trial’s “what’s the colour of love?” and “you could never hate me (like I do)” are out now.