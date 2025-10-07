Ninajirachi, Tkay Maidza, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are among the all-Aussie lineup for triple j’s 50th birthday national tour.

Spanning five dates across Hobart, Newcastle, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, and Torquay, the ‘triple j 50 Tour’ will bring a massive, multi-genre lineup showcasing the best in homegrown music.

2025 marks 50 years of triple j, which first launched in Sydney as 2JJ bringing music, culture, news, and comedy to young Australians like never before. Holger Brockmann was behind the mic as the first presenter, playing songs including the commercially banned “You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good in Bed” by Skyhooks.

In 1989, the station went national, becoming the triple we know today.

Celebrations for its 50th birthday have rolled out over the year. In January, Double J replayed the first day of 2JJ, it hosted the special edition Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, as well as the regional WA instalment of One Night Stand.

Half a century later, triple j remains as passionate as ever about championing local artists and delivering fresh music, events and content for young people everywhere in Australia.

‘Triple j 50 Tour’ will kick off in Hobart on November 15th, 2025 at ODEON, headlined by acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett. Barnett will be supported by Luca Brasi, Emily Wurramara, and Gordon’s Grandson.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

ARIA Award-winning indie-rock outfit Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will take the stage at Newcastle’s King Street on November 21st, supported by The Grogans, South Summit, and HORSE, while singer-songwriter and rapper Tkay Maidza will have a huge homecoming in Adelaide, playing at The Gov alongside BARKAA, Nerve, and Zion Garcia on November 22nd.

Mallrat will bring her timeless pop to the Gold Coast’s Miami Marketta on November 27th, with Darcie Haven, Jem Cassar-Daley, and Lottie McLeod, while Ninajirachi will round out a massive 2025 by taking over Torquay with a signature electronic set promising to be a memorable performance. She’ll be supported by FUKHED, IsGwan, and KSMBA at the Torquay Hotel on November 28th.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 10th for $35 (+ booking fee) for 18+, and $25 (+ booking fee) for U18, via the triple j website. Presale information is available on triple j’s socials.

TRIPLE J 50 TOUR 2025

Saturday, November 15th (18+)

ODEON, Hobart/Nipaluna TAS

Co-presented with Double J | Hosted by Zan Rowe

Courtney Barnett, Luca Brasi, Emily Wurramara, Gordon’s Grandson