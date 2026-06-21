After announcing on-air lineup changes in April, triple j has confirmed that Jordan Barr will join Luka Muller as the new co-host of Drive, taking over the afternoon slot from next month.

The announcement, made on air this morning (June 22nd), marks a full-circle moment for the duo, who first teamed up on Weekend Arvos in 2024 before moving into separate roles across the station. Since then, both have become familiar voices to listeners while continuing to build successful careers on the Australian comedy circuit.

Barr arrives at Drive after a stint hosting Weekends, where her mix of sharp humour and relatable storytelling helped establish her as one of the network’s standout personalities. Beyond radio, she has performed at comedy festivals around Australia, appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe, and featured on television programs including Spicks and Specks, Ground Up and Question Everything.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into triple j Drive! It’s such a dream come true, I’ve genuinely had nightmares that I’m being pranked and none of this is real. And I get to do it with my friend Luka Muller!!! His comedy paired with passion for the local music scene is unmatched,” Barr said.

“I used to come home from school, make an afternoon snack with totally insane ingredients from the cupboard, and put on triple j Drive. It was so formative, and I could never have imagined I’d be working here one day, let alone presenting a show that means SO MUCH to me.”

For Muller, the move means swapping early mornings for afternoons after his time on Breakfast, while also reuniting with one of his closest friends. “I’m SO fired up to bin the 4am alarm and have a muck around in the afternoon with Jordan. She’s one of my oldest and closest friends and I can’t wait for more of the country to fall in love with her,” he said.

“At Splendour In the Grass in 2022, we cried together after finding a human turd next to her tent, so if we’ve been through that, I think we can do anything.”

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The appointment is the latest development in triple j’s broader programming overhaul announced earlier this year. The changes will be effective from July 13th, with Barr and Muller stepping into Drive, and current Drive hosts Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor officially taking over Breakfast.

The changes also mark the end of an era for Concetta Caristo, who signs off from triple j this week after helping lead Breakfast alongside Muller.