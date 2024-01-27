It’s set to be a cliff-hanger of a countdown so buckle up and party to the ride. As voted by you, 100 of Australia’s favourite tunes are being announced by triple j today.

100 Warm Tunas has predicted the number one spot to go to it-artist of the year Troye Sivan. Other top 10 predictions from the site include Billie Eilish’s pop-culture moment “What Was I Made For?”, NZ artist Benee’s “Green Honda”, and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red”.

London artist Fred again is predicted to make an appearance twice in the single digits.

Many Aussie artists have already made it onto the chart, from originals to covers and triple j’s popular series Like A Version.

We’re in top 10 territory…

So, here’s the Hottest 100, without further adieu.

#1: “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat

#2: “The Worst Person Alive” by G Flip

#3: “Saving Up” by Dom Dolla

#4: “Rhyme Dust” by MK & Dom Dolla

#5: “Prada” by cassö x RAYE x D-Block Europe

#6: “adore u” by Fred again.. & Obongjayar

#7: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

#8: “Rush” by Troye Sivan

#9: “Lovin On Me” by Jack Harlow

#10: “Chemical” by Post Malone

#11: “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

#12: “Rumble” by Skrillex, Fred again.., Flowdan

#13: “Kill Bill” by SZA

#14: “Atmosphere” by FISHER x Kita Alexander

#15: “(It Goes Like) Nanana” by Peggy Gou

#16: “Sprinter” by Dave & Central Cee

#17: “Back on 74” by Jungle

#18: “Eat Your Man” by Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado

#19: “Therapy” by Budjerah

#20: “Sorry Instead” by Spacey Jane

#21: “greedy” by Tate McRae

#22: “Be Your Man” by G Flip

#23: “Take It Off” by FISHER x Aatig

#24: “Good Enough” by G Flip

#25: “Rich Baby Daddy” by Drake ft. Sexyy Red/SZA

#26: “Rough” by G Flip

#27: “Imposter Syndrome” by Lime Cordiale

#28: “Dance The Night Away” by Dua Lipa

#29: “Say Yes To Heaven” by Lana Del Ray

#30: “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius

#31: “One Of Your Girls” by Troye Sivan

#32: “bad idea right?” by Olivia Rodrigo

#33: “Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan

#34: “get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo

#35: “Baby again..” by Fred again…x Skrillex x Four Tet

#36: “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

#37: “Laced Up” by Hilltop Hoods

#38: “Minivan” by The Rions

#39: “Green Honda” by BENEE

#40: “Scary Movies” by The Rions

#41: “Houdini” by Dua Lipa

#42: “Pedestal” by Lime Cordiale

#43: “Popular” by The Weeknd, Playboy Carti & Madonna

#44: “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski

#45: “Still Have Room” by Hockey Dad

#46: “Strangers” by Kenya Grace

#47: “Sweetheart” by Old Mervs

#48: “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue

#49: “Agora Hills” by Doja Cat

#50: “Australia” by G Flip

#51: “ten” by Fred again…& Jozzy

#52: “I Used To Be Fun” by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

#53: “Lookin’ Out” by King Stingray

#54: “More Than You Know” by blink-182

#55: “We Don’t Talk About It” by Thelma Plum

#56: “all-american bitch” by Olivia Rodrigo

#57: “DArkSide” by Bring Me The Horizon

#58: “LosT” by Bring Me The Horizon

#59: “Spin Me Like Your Records” by Pacific Avenue

#60: “A&W” by Lana Del Ray

#61: “LOVE AGAIN” by The Kid LAROI

#62: “DOGTOOTH” by Tyler, The Creator

#63: “Perfect For You” by Peach PRC

#64: “Fall At Your Feet” by Peking Duk ft. Julia Stone

#65: “Real Life” by G Flip

#66: “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

#67: “Letting Go” by Angie McMahon

#68: “F U Goodbye” by Peach PRC

#69: “Leaving The Light” by Genesis Owusu

#70: “Snooze” by SZA

#71: “Take What You Want” by The Rions

#72: “Stockholm” by DICE

#73: “Water” by Tyla

#74: “Speedracer” by Teenage Dads

#75: “Nobody Gets Me” by SZA

#76: “Sofa King” by Royel Otis

#77: “I DON’T WANNA BE LIKE YOU” by Ruel

#78: “BLEED” by The Kid LAROI

#79: “Video Killed The Radio Star” by Teenage Dads

#80: “7 Days” by G Flip

#81: “Like A Girl Does” by Peach PRC

#82: “exes” by Tate McRae

#83: “The Summoning” by Sleep Token

#84: “Trippin Up” by The Jungle Giants

#85: “Glue Song” by beabadoobee

#86: “Never Felt So Alone” by Labrinth

#87: “Fine Day Anthem” by Skrillex & Boys Noize

#88: “Midnight Driving” by Teenage Dads

#89: “Nothing Matters” by The Last Dinner Party

#90: “Nightmare” by Polaris

#91: “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Ray

#92: “Strawberry Daydream” by Pacific Avenue

#93: “No Bad Days” by The Terrys

#94: “Sweat You Out My System” by MAY-A

#95: “Welcome to the DCC” by Nothing But Thieves

#96: “Boys Light Up” by Chillinit

#97: “Stay Blessed” by Genesis Owusu

#98: “Cool About It” by boygenius

#99: “I Miss You” by Slowly Slowly

#100: “Lost The Breakup” by Maisie Peters