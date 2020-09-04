As undeniably chaotic as 2020 has been, one thing we have still been able to rely on is the quality of triple j‘s Like A Version covers.

Whether it be a cover by a homegrown talent or an international act, it’s fair to say the bar is as high as it ever has been when it comes to the legendary series.

Without further ado, here are the best Like A Version 2020 live performances (so far).

Milky Chance – ‘Dance Monkey’ [Tones and I]

Kicking the year off with a bang, Germany’s finest Milky Chance brought us their spin on Tones and I’s signature hit.

Fans said:

“The cover nobody wanted, but we didn’t know we needed.”

“The sound created is something of an alternate post-apocalyptic reality, incredible cover.”

“My body was NOT ready for the chill funk!!!”

BENEE – ‘Mile High’ [James Blake]

There’s no doubt ‘Mile High’ is one of James Blake’s most unique tracks, and that the auto-tune heavy trap number can’t necessarily have been the easiest song to cover. Luckily, New Zealand’s burgeoning pop icon BENEE certainly rose to the challenge.

Fans said:

“PUT THIS ON SPOTIFY PLEASE.”

“She should cover everything.”

“Man I have been playing this on repeat ALLL DAYYYY.”

G Flip – ‘Lady Marmalade’ [Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa & Pink]

Local legend G Flip made this year’s International Women’s Day one to remember when she performed this fun-filled cover of the Moulin Rouge! classic. The singer-songwriter was joined by an absolute all-star lineup of Aussie women in music including Jess B, Thandi Phoenix, The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi, Jess Kent, Alex The Astronaut, I Know Leopard’s Rosie Fitzgerald, Clio Renner, Kate Richards, Bernice Tesara and Carla Dobbie.

Fans said:

“Dayuuum!! G Flip is just amazing. And that lady rapper’s voice!? Smooth as chocolate.”

“This is going straight to the pool room.”

“That is the coolest version I’ve ever heard.”

The Naked and Famous – ‘Blinding Lights’ [The Weeknd]

Kiwis The Naked and Famous were able to sneak into the triple j studio to perform this cover just before international travel bans were put in place. All we can say is thank goodness for that, because this laid-back take on The Weeknd is what lazy quarantine dreams were made of.

Fans said: