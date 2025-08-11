Triple J Unearthed has announced the five finalists for its 2025 Unearthed High competition, spotlighting some of Australia’s most promising high school-aged musicians.

The finalists were chosen from over 1,300 entries submitted nationwide.

The finalists include DRIZZZ from Sydney, a 16-year-old originally from London who brings a London-influenced hip-hop style inspired by artists like Central Cee and AJ Tracey.

Brothers Frank and Louis from the Sunshine Coast are repeat finalists who have developed their sound through years of busking; their latest single, “King Baby,” is a self-produced guitar pop track.

Seventeen-year-old Filipino-Australian Heyzuko! from Perth creates hip-hop influenced by artists such as Juice WRLD and The Kid LAROI, with his recent single “GOODBYES” featuring bright vocals and melodic flows.

RIAH from Sydney, who has Tongan, Fijian, Aboriginal, and Italian heritage, produces R&B music shaped by a variety of cultural sounds, as heard in her track “Motherslove.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by triple j Unearthed (@triple_j_unearthed)

Lastly, Theeth from Melbourne has gained attention for their indie-pop music, collaborating with producer Alice Ivy on songs like “Paper Frames,” which combines delicate vocals with upbeat rhythms.

The winner of Unearthed High 2025 will be announced next week and will receive a songwriting session with one of four Australian artists: The Jungle Giants, Peach PRC, Nerve, or What So Not. They will also gain industry support aimed at advancing their music career.

The Indigenous Initiative winner will receive a single mixed by internationally acclaimed engineer Konstantin Kersting, and mentorship from triple j’s Blak Out host Nooky.

Since its launch in 2007, Unearthed High has helped launch the careers of artists including The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, Sycco, Gretta Ray, and Hockey Dad. The competition continues to provide a platform for emerging Australian talent.

Listeners can hear more from the finalists on triple j Breakfast this week, with additional information available on the triple j Unearthed website.