Trivium’s Matt Heafy really didn’t hesitate to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite being “about as immune as you can possibly get.”

As per Blabbermouth, Heafy was speaking Lou Brutus on HardDrive Radio when talk turned to the strict COVID-19 rules that the band had to follow while on their recent U.S. tour alongside Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Hatebreed. It was the four metal behemoths’ first run of shows since the onset of the pandemic.

And while other prominent musicians have been outspoken against COVID protocols, Heafy had no such qualms about following orders. “My entire band and entire crew were vaccinated,” he revealed.

“I had breakthrough COVID as well, so I was about as immune as you can possibly get and I was still adhering to every single rule. And I know that maybe some people, unfortunately, are rolling their eyes when they hear about this stuff, but the way I think about it, I don’t think anything other than this is a virus; it’s a sickness.”

Heafy then compared getting the COVID vaccine to other jabs he’s had in the past. “I’ve had tons of freakin’ shots. Every time you go to South America, you have to get boosters and immunity, if you’re gonna be near the jungle. My kids are almost three. When they were little, they got polio and smallpox and measles vaccinations, hepatitis vaccinations.

That’s the only way I thought of this: ‘You know what? I wanna play shows, and I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure not one person misses our set for one freakin’ show.’ So, we had the vaccine, still wore masks everywhere except for dressing room, stage and bus.”

Heafy continued: “With how strict we ran it, if anyone is ever curious, like, ‘Man, that’s a little bit too much,’ the proof is in the pudding. We came out of this thing without one show missed. Canada, obviously, is getting postponed, it’s getting moved — it’s not canceled. That’s a different border, country-to-country thing, so that has nothing to do with us.

And we’re freakin’ stoked. It was amazing. Five to ten thousand people a night. For metal, that’s insane — that’s an insane amount of people to show up for Hatebreed, Trivium, Lamb of God and Megadeth. So it was amazing. We had some of the best shows we’ve ever had in our career on this run.”

Trivium’s 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, came out on October 8th, reaching number nine on the ARIA Album Chart.

Check out Matt Heafy’s interview on HardDrive Radio: