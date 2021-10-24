Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19, days before the release of his forthcoming fourth record, =.

Sheeran confirmed that he tested positive for the virus in a statement shared to Instagram. “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he wrote.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran performed live last week in London at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In promotion of =, Sheeran was expected to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to play a slew of new songs, in addition to an appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 6.

Sheeran is set to kick off an extensive UK tour from April to September next year, which will see the ‘Shape of You’ singer perform a three-night run at Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran’s last tour, in support of his Divide album, broke U2’s record for the most attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. Playing 250 shows to a near 7 million fans.

Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) will arrive on Friday, October 29th.