Newcastle punk royalty Trophy Eyes have finally dropped their long-awaited new single, ‘Figure Eight’. The track marks the band’s first offering since their triumphant third record, The American Dream. It is also the first single the band have dropped since the departure of beloved founding guitarist Kevin Cross.

‘Figure Eight’ burns with white-hot intensity. The track sees Trophy Eyes explore unfamiliar sonic territory. It’s brilliant, shiny pop, with a sax-solo that rivals Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Run Away With Me’. You can listen to it below.

Check out ‘Figure Eight’ by Trophy Eyes

“Figure Eight is about time lost. It is the sound of a broken heart, the deafening silence of a couple once in love, and a fleeting dream told from two perspectives – one is of failure and the other of resentment.” Explains frontman John Floreani via Upset. “The song is about a man who had given himself entirely, still desperately grasping at straws of success and a woman left to pick up the pieces of the reality.”

The band will be heading on tour to celebrate the release of their new single. You can find tour dates and ticket information below.

Trophy Eyes ‘Figure Eight Tour’ 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 13th February

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, 14th February

Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 15th February

The Croxton, Melbourne