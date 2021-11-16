Melbourne supergroup Tropical Fuck Storm will make their film debut with their self-produced film, Goody Goody Gumdrops, premiering next month.

Set over three days, on the banks of the Goulburn River, aka Tropical Fuck Storm’s HQ, Goody Goody Gumdrops is part musical documentary, part absurdist comedy, and part live album launch for the band’s latest release Deep Stats.

“A virus prevented TFS from coming to your world, so they made a film to bring you to their world,” a press release for the film reads.

The band, comprised of Gareth Liddiard (The Drones, Springtime), Diona Kitschin (The Drones), Erica Dunn (MOD CON, Harmony) and Lauren Hammel (High Tension), took inspiration from classics in the Australian Western and Australian Gothic film cannon (Wake In Fright, The Cars That Ate Paris, Picnic at Hanging Rock.)

Goody Goody Gumdrops will be released worldwide on Mandolin on Wednesday, December 8th. In addition to its streaming premiere, the film will show at select cinemas for one night only on the evening of 8th December: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC; Thornbury Picturehouse, Thornbury, VIC; Luna Cinema, Leederville, WA; and Golden Age Cinema And Bar, Sydney, NSW.

“There is an acoustic performance at dusk on the banks of The Goulburn River with the film climaxing in a wild unhinged rock show in the barn,” the band said in an official statement. “There’s laughter and tears, great wisdom and beers.” Check out the trailer below. Check out a trailer for the film below.

Watch: Tropical Fuck Storm – Goody Goody Gumdrops Trailer