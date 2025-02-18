Tropical Fuck Storm are back with a bang, dropping their latest single, “Goon Show”, to celebrate signing with London-based indie label Fire Records.

The track is a wild ride, described in vivid detail as:”‘Goon Show’ feels like a nightclub singer crash-landing into a dystopian post-grunge fever dream. Like a warped video game soundtrack, it sets the scene before guitars explode bodies and the song spirals into glorious, unhinged mayhem. Acidic, acerbic, angsty, anarchic; their command of wordplay, undercut by snarling guitars, pulsing rhythms and explosive salvos presenting a distorted broadcast from the edge of reality. They live in the hinterland between light and dark, the vocal interplay between Liddiard and the soaring harmonies of Fiona and Erica create a teetering balancing act that’s intensified by their frantic narratives and gloriously unrestrained delivery.”

The band adds: “Here’s a neat little jingle to usher in the dumb phone revolution of 2025. It’s time to downgrade and spend an afternoon or two outdoors away from our glasshouses. Meatspace is a magical land where we can all picnic and discover the things we have in common, away from Silicon Valley’s Angertainment Industrial Complex.”

Since 2016, the ARIA Award-winning quartet—Gareth Liddiard, Fiona Kitschin, Erica Dunn, and Lauren Hammel—have consistently released powerful music, with 2018’s A Laughing Death In Meatspace, 2019’s Braindrops, and 2021’s Deep States.

Before heading out on their World Tour, which includes stops at End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and a full U.S. run, Tropical Fuck Storm will play one final show at OK Charlton this month.

Fire Records, home to artists like Deradoorian, Vanishing Twin, and Faten Kanaan, is the label behind this latest release.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s new single “Goon Show” is out now via Fire Records.