Genre-bending band Tropical Fuck Storm have had a huge few months on tour.

Known for their blend of punk, psych, and rock, Tropical Fuck Storm’s recent shows across the UK, including slots at including End Of The Road Festival and Manchester Psych Fest, Europe, and the US, have been nothing short of amazing.

The four-piece have been killing it on the global stage, bringing their chaotic, magnetic live energy to packed rooms. The tour has cemented them as one of Australia’s most unpredictable and compelling exports. Critics abroad have praised their ability to channel chaos into something strangely beautiful — an apocalyptic rock sermon that feels both deeply Australian and totally universal.

Soon, they’ll kick off a run Australian shows, hitting pubs and venues across the country to celebrate their fourth studio album, released earlier this year, Fairyland Codex. Recorded with co-producer Michael Beach at the band’s Dodgy Brothers studio in Nagambie, the songs immerse listeners in the chaos of a fateful landslide, picking out the characters that litter the impending collapse of society.

