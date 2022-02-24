Gordi has teamed up with Troye Sivan on the new single ‘Wait’, an original song from his new film Three Months.

The pop star is the lead in the coming-of-age dramedy, loosely based on the life of writer and director Jared Frieder. Set in 2011, Three Months follows a gay teen, Caleb (Sivan), who has to contend with being exposed to HIV just before his high school graduation. After being told by a doctor that he has to wait three months to find for a test to detect the virus, Caleb finds love and friendship during that time.

“The message of the movie, ultimately, is that no matter what, Caleb is going to be OK, because these days, HIV-positive people with access to health care live long, healthy, beautiful, happy lives,” Sivan explained to NBC News. “That is something that I don’t think people talk about enough.”

Sivan pulled double duties for the film, starring in it and also producing two original songs. The first of these, ‘Trouble’, featured Jay Som and the second guest is fellow Australian singer-songwriter Gordi. It’s actually not the first time the pair have worked together: back in 2018, Sivan and Gordi collaborated on the song ‘Postcard’, a cut from the former’s acclaimed album Bloom.

Gordi shared her happiness about collaborating with Sivan again in a statement. “I love collaborating with Troye,” she said. “He has this unique way of speaking in images that we then try and translate into melody and lyrics. Our instincts with songwriting really seem to align and after our work on ‘Postcard’, I was excited to have another chance to work together.

He told me all about Three Months and said he wanted to write an original song for it. As a proud member of the queer community, I felt a deep connection to the film. We wanted to write a song that was worthy of the story.”

Three Months is out now and available to stream on Paramount+.

Check out ‘Wait’ by Troye Sivan and Gordi: