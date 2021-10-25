Troye Sivan dropped the official video for ‘Angel Baby’, his first single of 2021, which we’re delighted to share as our video of the week.

Directed once more by Luke Gilford, who also helmed the 2017 video for Sivan’s song ‘Heaven’, the New York City-shot video sees Sivan joined by a multitude of angel babies, really increasing the romantic vibes.

‘Angel Baby’ has been quite the commercial success for the singer: it’s amassed over 31 million combined global streams already since its release in September.

Rolling Stone praised the “romantic ode”, while NME hailed it as “a soaring, slow-burning ballad that sees Sivan crooning above a lush bed of cinematic synths.” The Honey POP, meanwhile, said, “It’s unapologetically romantic, with a hint of top-tier nostalgic, retro cinematic 90s synth glory…’Angel Baby’ is already giving us Blue Neighbourhood 2.0 vibes.”

The song sees Sivan confessing to his lover that he’s saved him: “You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie / I tell you how I almost died / While you’re bringing me back to life,” he emotionally sings in the chorus, going on to say, “I just wanna live in this moment forever.”

‘Angel Baby’ was the first new music from Sivan since the acclaimed 2020 EP In A Dream. It included hits such as ‘Easy’ and ‘Rager Teenager!’, and featured collaborations with the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson. In A Dream landed at number three on the ARIA Album Chart.

‘Angel Baby’ is the first single from Sivan’s upcoming third album, although there’s no official release date for that record yet. It will be the long-awaited full-length follow-up to 2018’s Bloom, named as one of the best albums of that year by Rolling Stone, The Guardian, TIME, and Billboard.

Watch the video for ‘Angel Baby’ by Troye Sivan: