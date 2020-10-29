US President Donald Trump continues to use the music of Linkin Park during his campaign rallies, despite the band issuing a cease and desist back in July.

Over the course of his Presidential campaign, Trump has used the band’s Hybrid Theory track, ‘In The End.’ On July 20th, a video posted by the White House social media director Dan Scavino that used the track without permission was removed.

The tweet that embedded the two-minute campaign video— that was retweeted by Trump — reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Shortly after the video was removed, Linkin Park took to Twitter to condemn Trump’s campaign.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the band tweeted. “A cease and desist has been issued.”

Despite being hit with cease and desist, Trump featured played the track during a rally in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, October 27th to soundtrack the most insane promotional video I have ever seen.

The clip — which looks like it was helmed for a low-rent adaptation of The Hunger Games — features footage of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi indispersed with footage of soldiers carrying coffins along with Trump.

Over the video, Trump narrates, “for too long, a small group in our nation’s capital have reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. That all changes right here, right now.” Check out the footage below.

Here’s what they just played at Trump’s rally in Lansing, Michigan: pic.twitter.com/pEzLNUamjs — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 27, 2020

In 2017, Linkin Park’s late frontman Chester Bennington voiced his contempt for Trump, helming a tweet that read: “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”