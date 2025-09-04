South Park continues to pull absolutely zero punches in its 27th season, with this week’s episode managing to touch on tariffs, Labubu’s and a Trump-fathered baby carried by Satan.

The episode opens with two students fighting over the authenticity of their Labubu toys, prompting school counsellor Jesus Christ to intervene. It’s not until a subsequent staff meeting that Jesus learns about the viral accessory through a student’s unboxing video on TikTok. A video that involves bringing the Labubu to life with a pentagram and vomited chicken blood.

Meanwhile, Fox News reporters desperately pursue the story of Trump’s alleged relationship with Satan. When confronted outside Air Force One, both Trump and Satan deny their romantic involvement, with Trump shouting, “No! I’m not fucking Satan!” and Satan claiming they’re “just sort of hanging out.” The reporters remain sceptical, with one commenting, “That guy’s definitely fucking Satan. What a stud.”

The episode’s climax sees a group of girls attempting another ritual with a rare Labubu, accidentally summoning the US President and Prince of Darkness instead. When Jesus confronts the Devil and demands he and the evil toys vacate Earth, Satan reveals his predicament: “You think I don’t want to leave? I am bound to him! I want to leave him, but I can’t because I’m pregnant. I am forced to stay in this situation for several more years.”

This marks the latest in a relentless series of attacks on Trump throughout Season 27. Previous episodes have featured the president accepting bribes whilst being reassured about his anatomy, and a Fantasy Island parody showing Trump attempting to arrange a threesome with Mr. Mackey and Satan.

The White House has responded to the show’s portrayal, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticising what they see as hypocrisy: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labelled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.”

Trump’s allies haven’t escaped the show’s satirical treatment either. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was portrayed as a puppy-murdering ICE leader whose face repeatedly melts due to botched plastic surgery. Noem condemned the portrayal as “so lazy” and “petty” during an appearance on Glenn Beck’s radio show.