As the Australian music scene continues to suffer through COVID-related lockdowns, community radio Music Directors and presenters from around the country shine a light on the finest local talent doing the rounds today.

While many of us are adjusting to a new sense of normality after 2020, Australian musicians are still facing enormous limitations in working opportunities to support and sustain their careers. Exposure is more important than ever and ironically harder to come by in today’s media landscape.

The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project – best known as Amrap – offers Australian musicians a pathway to airplay to the many community stations who have long championed Australian music of all stripes. Providing exposure often before anyone else, community radio is a strong and unique network immune to passing trends.

In this Tone Deaf series, we’ll turn to the Music Directors and presenters at some of the amazing community stations from around the country and get their latest favourite Australian music discoveries from Amrap.

Simon Winkler, Music Director of 3RRR in Melbourne, continues this series with Australian music available on Amrap to help compile a playlist of the best homegrown tunes doing the rounds on community radio for you to sink your teeth into. As Simon explains:

“Triple R is getting ready for Radiothon, our annual subscriber drive. Listener support is vital to keep the station operating, and Radiothon is also a chance for us to celebrate and thank our incredible volunteers, subscribers, and the local musical community. It’s the reason this year’s Radiothon theme is ‘It’s Your Station’.

“Here’s a small cross-section of some incredible new Australian releases available via Amrap. If your music isn’t already uploaded to their website, I highly recommend creating an account to ensure your songs reach as many community radio stations as possible!”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Wurega Djalin’ by Alice Skye:

Alice Skye – ‘Wurega Djalin’

From I Feel Better, But I Don’t Feel Good, the hugely awaited second album from Naarm-based Wergaia / Wemba Wemba songwriter and artist, Alice Skye.

The record is filled with tender guitar-led gems and soaring rock ballads. ‘Wurega Djalin’ is the final song on the LP, and Skye speaks in Wergaia language, saying “I am searching, I am listening/I will search, to speak my tongue.” Alice has dedicated the song to her family and anyone working to reclaim their identity and narrative.

Cong Josie – ‘Margarita’

Another gem from Josie, Cong tells the tale of a love at first sight meeting with Margarita and the twists and turns of their ensuing romance. The new single is backed by ‘He’s My Baby’ is a signature reimagining of Johnny O’Keefe’s 1959 classic, ’She’s My Baby’.

Solo Career – ‘Movie’

Solo Career is described as the late night bedroom pop project of Annabel Blackman – an architect, artist and singer/lead guitarist in acclaimed rock quartet Body Type. ‘Movie’ is the lead single from Solo Career’s debut EP The Sentimentalist, due soon via Dinosaur City Records.

Check out ‘Theory’ by Teether & Kuya Neil:

Teether & Kuya Neil – ‘Theory’

Extraordinary collaborative track from the prolific Naarm artists Teether & Kuya Neil, who connected creatively in late 2020. In August the duo announced their signing to legendary Chapter Music and shared this arresting new track, ‘Theory’.

Moktar – ‘Silk’

Debut single from local producer Moktar, a recent addition to the stellar Astral People roster. The project is an ode to Moktar’s Egyptian heritage, infusing Arabic percussion and techno to craft a signature sound. Mokar says, “My inspiration behind ‘Silk’ has a lot to do with my struggles growing up in Australia navigating racism. I was ashamed of being Egyptian and embarrassed by my culture. I was made to believe that being Middle Eastern only came with negative connotations throughout most of my life.

“‘Silk’ represents how I feel today – the luxury of being comfortable and the ability to move around freely, both physically and spiritually. A constant reminder that racism is only one of many obstacles to overcome in life. I wanted to be able to share my story through this single.. today I am proud to be Egyptian.”

Logic1000 – ‘Safe In My Arms’

Another essential track from the artist Logic1000, taken from a double A-side single. ‘Safe In My Hands’ is a propulsive, contemplative song, and speaking of the new material. Logic1000 says, “When I started working on this record, I had initially planned to make something slamming – some peak time summer anthems. But through the process of making them, I found a different side of my production -the tracks ended up a lot deeper than I intended, and I’m happy for it. They give me the feeling of warmth and nostalgia.”

Check out ‘King Brown’ by BARKAA:

BARKAA – ‘King Brown’

A high rotation hit at Triple R from revered Malyangapa, Barkindji artist BARKAA, ‘King Brown’ is the first track from her forthcoming debut EP, Blak Matriarchy, it’s a resonant and triumphant story set to an equally powerful groove.

HTRK – ‘Kiss Kiss Rhinestone’

The opening song from a sublime new album from local duo HTRK. Inspired by a recent infatuation with “eerie and gothic country music,” the entire album can be heard only on community radio in the lead-up to release in September. It’s an intentional way for the band to celebrate the work of radio stations around the country.

Geoffrey O’Connor – ‘For As Long As I Can Remember (feat. Jonnine)’

One highlight from an album filled exclusively with them. O’Connor’s latest record explores memory, romance, and regret across a suite of synth-pop gems, new wave grooves and late-night rock laments.

Each song is a duet with one of Australia’s most acclaimed modern singers, including Jonnine (HTRK), Sarah Mary Chadwick, Laura Jean, Sui Zhen, Nicole Thibault, Jess Ribeiro, June Jones, Summer Flake’s Steph Crase, Sienna Thornton (Cyanide Thornton), and Mystery Guest’s Caitlyn Lesiuk. Celebrated musician Donny Benet also plays bass on two tracks.

Check out ‘Take it outside’ by Mess Esque:

Mess Esque – ‘Take it outside’

Lead single from an upcoming album by new duo of Mick Turner (Dirty Three) and Helen Franzman (McKisko). The two members of Mess Esque recorded this separately, and in fact have never met in person. It’s hard to imagine when you hear the harmonious interplay and musical empathy on display here.

Miiesha – ‘Made For Silence’

Following from her Nyaaringu album in 2020, and recent single ‘Damaged’, Anangu/Torres Strait Islander artist Miiesha showcases new facets of her songcraft with ‘Made For Silence’. It’s an addictive upbeat track with fractured funk melodies and future-soul grooves.

Parvyn – ‘Something 29’

Parvyn Kaur Singh is a Punjabi Australian singer and dancer well known as vocalist in cult psychedelic band The Bombay Royale. Her forthcoming solo LP Sa features collaborations with producers Joelistics, Yelderbert aka Max Dowling and Bob Knob from HopeStreet Recordings. ‘Something 29’ is the second single taken from her debut album Sa which is set to be released on Friday 10th September.

‘Something 29’ is a beautifully haunting alternative pop track with minimal production from Melbourne’s Max Dowling (Yelderbert). The song speaks to precious moments of love and intimacy and grounding yourself in the present.

Check out ‘Fly High’ by Miss Blanks:

Miss Blanks – ‘Fly High’

Miss Blanks returns after two years away from releasing music and building her namesake agency, Point Blank Group, with a soaring hip house anthem.

Gordon Koang – ‘Disco’

‘Disco’ follows Gordon Koang’s recently released ‘Coronavirus.’ Originally written by Koang in 1997, and a long-time fixture in his live performances, this is the first time ‘Disco’ has been recorded and made available for audiences to dance to at home.

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Out The Door’

2020 saw the anticipated return of Emma Donovan and The Putbacks and their award-winning Crossover album. They’ve returned quickly with another album, led by joyful single ‘Out The Door’. It captures the energy and magic of their work together.

Donovan says, “This single shows our strength as a musical unit, our relationship and trust with one another, and marks my return to the Melbourne community”.

Check out ‘Brace Yourself’ by Mug:

Mug – ‘Brace Yourself’

From the duo formed by siblings Lily and Sam Harding. A compelling slice of mediative pop music, from an EP filled with synthesisers and drum machines in combination with acoustic guitars, cello and field recordings.

Christopher Port – ‘Tambourines Of Joy (Setwun Remix)’

From Ritual Remixes, a companion to last year’s Ritual Music, which saw Christopher Port blend his jazz and improvisation background, with club music sensibilities and rich percussive arrangements. Alongside Setwun’s rework are new versions by Allysha Joy and Ten Brains.

Check out our playlist of community radio’s Australian music picks: