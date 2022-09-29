In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap.

Mick and Jules from 2SER’s The Tuckshop contribute this week with a list of local tracks from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Located at one of the best places for new music, The Tuckshop is the show to listen to for two hours of fresh and tasty Australian music every Sunday at 6pm.

Mick and Jules curate and wind down Sunday evening with new and exciting local sounds, available live on radio and on catch-up via the 2SER website.

Check out Mick and Jules’ fine selections below.

Jules’ picks:

Mulalo – ‘Tracy Grimshaw’

I’m not sure I’ve heard another song this year with as much charisma and spark as ‘Tracy Grimshaw’. Mulalo, a rapper out of Naarm, is a crackling livewire on this track, which is packed like a sardine tin with delightfully cringey Aussie references. She just dropped another track last week, ‘DOUBT IT’ , ahead of her Listen Out

appearances. There’s no way Mulalo isn’t a superstar in a couple of years. Hell, I give it six months.

Bec Sandridge – ‘Cost Of Love’

Bec Sandridge has spent her career so far just diligently releasing some of the best Australian indie pop songs. Her comeback single this year, ‘Cost of Love’, is a perfectly packaged pop exploration of the fraying edges of a relationship. Follow-up single ‘The Jetty’, featuring production wiz Andy Bull, is just as good. Her upcoming EP will be quietly one of the best pop moments of the year – mark my words.

Asha Jefferies – ‘Tank Tops’

I’ve always loved Asha Jefferies’ vocal – it’s a gentle lilt with just a hint of huskiness. On ‘Tank Tops’, it skips along atop gorgeous guitars, and the huge swell of instrumentation is a marvel. Her The Pinnacle EP from last year was a wonderful listen; she deserves to be huge.

Mick’s picks:

A.D.K.O.B. – ‘NOVEMBER’

The talent of multi-instrumentalist and producer-extraordinaire Mark Piccles is at the fore with A.D.K.O.B, the acronym that is as eclectic as their sound (it stands for A Different Kind Of Busy).

For a band that has been around for over half a decade, it feels long overdue for a debut LP, but it’s finally on its way (DEFENDER – out on October 31st) and if this track is anything to go by, it’s sure to find it’s way near the top of the releases this year.

Combining experimental production with post-rock and psych tinges, this track feels like it’s just a taste of what’s to come, and that’s not to mention the heart-wrenching and poignant lyrics.

cln – ‘Endlessly’

With the sound of the Albert’s lyrebird as his backdrop, cln (pronounced Callan) has released one of the most touching and gloriously fragile tracks of the year in ‘Endlessly’.

With his day job of performing ‘ecoacoustic’ research combining with his love of creating pristine music, layered with his vocals (as well as artists like Holly Hebe and Eilish Gilligan), cln has a way of transporting the listener to another sphere. With a second album on the way, the tranquil sounds of cln are sure to infiltrate you in a way you never thought possible.

The Great Emu War Casualties – ‘Modern Indie Spacecats’

This young but prolific band from Naarm are stepping it up with every release and are just yearning to be noticed. Maybe it’ll be their quirky image or band name that’ll suck you in, or maybe just their perfectly congruent guitar, harmonies, and melodies.

‘Modern Indie Spacecats’, with a galactic vibe mixed with soaring guitars and a ‘Foals’-esque driving beat, has a bit of everything and still makes you crave more. Get on ‘The Great Emu’ train before it soars into space!