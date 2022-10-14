In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap.

This week, Reg Harris and Krishtie Mofazzal from FBi Radio contribute with a list of local music from community radio you should be listening to right now. Reg is the Sydney station’s Music Director, while Krishtie is FBi’s programming and music coordinator.

Check out their fine selections below.

Reg’ picks:

Delivery – ‘Baader Meinhof’

I’m a big fan of Spoilsport Records. So many energetic and slightly kooky releases from bands that seem to be having as much fun playing their music as it is to listen to. This new one from Delivery is a high-energy, krautrock-tinged, garage punk track, laced with instrumental hooks and ensemble vocals.

Iti – ‘Jalil’

An essential and addictive cut from the Pocketmoth label head & co-founder of South-Asian collective Kerfew. A percussive, skin-drum driven, dancefloor-filler off his new EP Curvework Vol. 2: Saffron. So good.

Jewel Owusu – ‘afloat’

Jewel Owusu’s latest release is a beautifully wavy, rhythmically off-kilter, alt-pop track. Restrained production on ‘afloat’ lets her signature silky vocals drift delicately above the watery, dreamlike instrumental as she reflects on a relationship that’s reached its end. A vulnerable and introspective track that sees Jewel exploring a slower and more ethereal sound.

Krishtie’s picks:

Lupa J – ‘Party Trick’

With a steady driving breakbeat, auto-tuned vocals and swelling electronic production, Lupa J’s finesse as a producer and a writer shines through on their track ‘Party Trick’, which sees them continue to effortlessly combine crystalline pop with elements of dance music. Starting the Lupa J project when they were a teenager, they are an artist who writes, records and produces all of their own music, and directs their own music videos.

Maggie Tra – ‘Strong Srey’

Maggie Tra explores the true meaning of inner strength and proudly references her Khmer heritage on ‘Strong Sey’, where Khmer vocals prayers repeat “the right path” above Maggie Tra’s deft techno production. She is also the founder of SYS (Stimulate Your Soul) Sister Sounds, a label and organisation aimed at showcasing the work of Asian women and non-binary artists.

Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Sanctuary’

Nukunu singer-songwriter Tilly Tjala Thomas explores the importance of compassion on her latest song: “Everyone deserves compassion, kindness, freedom and sanctuary”. An emerging artist with an already strong voice, she sings her soul-stirring lyrics in both English and her Nukunu language.