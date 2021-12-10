Twitter has revealed that BTS and their message supporting the #StopAsianHate movement was the most retweeted tweet of 2021.

Since their rise in the West, BTS have become known not just for their music and amazing performances, but also their activism. The group are mainstays at the UN General Assembly, where they have advocated against violence and in support of mental health and vaccines.

Earlier this year at the height of the #StopAsianHate – born as a response to the rising hate against Asian diasporas all over the world in the wake of the pandemic – BTS released a personal statement denouncing racism against Asians and sharing their own personal experiences with racism in the west.

Twitter has now revealed that their statement is the most retweeted tweet of 2021. As of now, the tweet sits at 1 million retweets.

“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.” the group had said in their statement.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hate and violence for no reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks,” the group said in response to a rise in shootings which claimed the lives of multiple Asian people across America.

“But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away at our self-esteem. What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.” they said.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.” they wrote.

BTS also had the third and fifth-most retweeted tweets of the year. The band’s name was also the most used hashtag of the year.

Watch BTS’ speech at the United National General Assembly: