Another ARIA Awards has come and gone, and while there were a number of changes as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the tweets were as entertaining as ever.

From Sampa the Great delightfully taking home three awards to the touching tribute to Aussie icon Helen Reddy, it’s safe to say there was plenty to talk about.

Without further ado, here are the most LOL-worthy and heartwarming tweets of the 2020 ARIA awards:

Sampa the Great’s pre-recorded #Arias performance included a little adlib: “This industry – is it free, for people like me? Diversity, equity – in your Aria board.” They broadcast it this time! pic.twitter.com/S5myqRXSKn — steph harmon (@stephharmon) November 25, 2020

When is the Madison Avenue glass hosting? #ARIAs pic.twitter.com/nuhEdpSZ6P — Matt Fulton (@MattFultonComAu) November 25, 2020

whoops sophie monk just kissed amy shark right on the cheek, everyone is getting arrested #arias — steph harmon (@stephharmon) November 25, 2020

I’d like to book Delta Goodrem to start gushing “wow, amazing performance, I’m SUCH a fan, incredible” after I make a mediocre contribution to a Zoom #ARIAs — Abby Butler (@abbzbutler) November 25, 2020

absolutely robbed for music video of the year smh 😤😤😤 #ARIAS pic.twitter.com/Abs8t2zcjy — Abby Butler (@abbzbutler) November 25, 2020

Year after year, Guy Sebastian returns to the #ARIAs not for the awards, but in the hope that maybe, just maybe, one day, he’ll find that girl that wa-wa-walked in the club. It’s beautiful when you think about it. — Abby Butler (@abbzbutler) November 25, 2020