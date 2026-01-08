Twenty One Pilots are releasing a concert film, capturing one of the biggest performances of their career.

Per Rolling Stone, the film, Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, will premiere in theatres worldwide on February 26th, bringing the alt duo’s sold-out show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City from their ‘Clancy’ world tour to the big screen.

Twenty One Pilots, formed by Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are known for blending alternative rock, pop, hip-hop and electronic elements. Their music pairs introspective lyrics with ambitious concepts, evidenced on their 2024 album Clancy.

“We have never captured a show quite like this,” the duo wrote on Instagram about the February 2025 concert. More Than We Ever Imagined was directed by Mark C. Eshlema, who attested to what they said.

“I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world,” he shared in a separate statement. “I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill.

“I have seen them play those clubs as if they were on a festival stage during a headline slot and then quietly drag their gear up the steps and into a trailer that limped behind our touring van. They would chat for hours, fine tuning the show basically no one saw. Their fingers never leave the pulse of the performance; they swear by preparation and a vision.”

In More Than We Ever Imagined, Eshlema captured two perspectives of the concert: one of the fans with over 20 cameras, and the second following Dun and Joseph as they take to the stage.

Tickets for More Than We Ever Imagine will go on sale on January 15th.