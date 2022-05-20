Adelaide band Twine is back with their new single Seachange, which can be described as an “uplifting look at ‘getting better’ and the repetitive cycle of getting out and back into a rut which always seems to involve.”

Twine perfectly incorporates shimmering violin into a post punk genre, creating their own unique sound that they are known for.

Twine is made up of members Thomas Katsaras (vocals, guitar), Alicia Salvanos (bass), Jackson Pagget (drums), Ricky Albeck (guitar) and Thea Martin (violin). Their new release comes off the back of the previous success from their last single ‘Same Old Problems’.

To celebrate their new single, we caught up with the band as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their music.

Twine’s ‘Seachange’ is out today.

Check out Same Old Problems by Twine:

How did your artist name come about?

It took me forever to think of a name for the band, i’ve got a note in my phone which has hundreds of different band names that I would just write down as soon as an idea crossed my mind. Looking back at them now so many of them are so painful and bad, which makes me glad Twine became the name of choice. I’ve always had an affinity for one word names, think i was sitting out the front with my housemate Christina just pointing at random things and saying it out loud to see if it fit, we had a wisteria vine held up by a piece of Twine, thank you to the vine for providing a band name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

To explain the band to my Grandma I always keep it very simple, I just say that we are a rock band, nothing more and nothing less, Rock and Roll.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Seachange is a song about always looking for something else as a fix, wrote after being in a rut for a while and feeling like I’d finally come out on the other side, I then rewrote a bunch of it later when I realised I hadn’t actually fixed anything and that I’d just found some short term solutions to long term issues.

What do you love about your hometown?

I Love Adelaide.

Career highlight so far?

We’ve been lucky enough to play a bunch of interstate shows in the past year, we played our first interstate gig in Perth at some weird half night club venue, had very low expectations going in, played with two awesome local bands, Body Horrors and Ursula, still think it’s the best gig we’ve ever played.

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m pretty basic with my hobbies, I sound like a Sims character but I enjoy movies and cooking, I also like doing any design stuff I can for the band whenever it comes upWhat’s on your dream rider?More than 1 drink per band member

Dream music collaboration?

Either record with Steve Albini, play with Pile or Warren Ellis or potentially all three at once.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Don’t really know, thinking of the future scares me.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Farewell Transmission – Songs Ohia, a great 7 minute karaoke song to maximise time spent on stageWhat’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?I’m a big fan of country music, there’s definitely a line of cheesy where I have to call it, but I mainly listen to softer Alt country stuff 90% of the time.

