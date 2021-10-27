Ahead of the release of their Japanese mini-album, K-pop act TXT have sent excitement soaring, thanks to a collab with YOASOBI’s Ikura.

Oh my god, it’s happening! Two worlds are colliding, and we couldn’t be any more excited. K-pop act TXT have sent expectations for their upcoming Japanese mini-album, Chaotic Wonderland, soaring.

How so? Well, one of K-pop’s most exciting rookies will be teaming up with the powerhouse Ikura of YOASOBI, who have emerged as one of the most innovative voices in J-pop in recent years.

In a tweet, Universal Music Japan confirmed that Ikura would be making an appearance on the Japanese version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, the title track from their EP The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

Ikura later retweeted the announcement, saying that it was an ‘honour’ to work with the group in a tweet of her own.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

TXT’s second full album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, took the group to newer heights of success. Not only did it score them their first top ten entry on the Billboard 200 chart, but it also became the highest charting K-pop release of 2021 on the chart. As of August, they are also only the third K-pop act to chart for 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.

Ikura, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as one-half of YOASOBI, one of J-pop most exciting rising acts. The duo debuted in 2019 with the highly successful ‘Yoru Ni Kakeru’ (Translation: Racing Into The Night). The deceptively cheerful track – which follows the story of a boy suffering from the Thanatos Illness and thus being able to see the Grim Reaper – spawned millions of Tiktoks and became one of the most successful songs of the year in Japan.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ by TXT: