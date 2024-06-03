The lineup for Listen Out 2024 is here.

Australia finally received some good festival news last month Listen Out organisers confirmed the festival would be returning later this year.

Organisers confirmed that the touring festival will hit Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney, with Listen In returning to Adelaide and New Zealand as well. You can check out the full dates and venues below – all dates take place in September and October.

According to a press release, Listen Out “will stay true to its genre-focused lineup of international and local hip hop and electronic artists,” and the lineup features some seriously big names from across those genres.

Global rap stars 21 Savage and Skepta are coming to Listen Out 2024, as are electronic favourites like The Blessed Madonna and Sub Focus.

You can check out the full lineup below.

Listen Out enjoyed a successful 2023 run, with the most tickets sold since its inception, despite it being a difficult time for Australian music festivals.

Last year’s lineup featured big international acts such as Four Tet, Lil Uzi Vert, and Skrillex, alongside strong local talent like Kobie Dee and Mallrat.

“It’s been a very tough time for the Australian music festival industry and we are thrilled to be back in 2024, welcoming returning and first-time attendees through the gates,” Listen Out promoters share.

It should be noted that all Listen Out shows will be 16+ this year, but Listen In in Auckland will be 18+.

Tickets to all shows go on sale on Thursday, June 6th at the following times: Melbourne at 12pm AEST, Perth at 12pm AWST, Sydney at 12pm AEST, Brisbane at 1pm AEST, and Adelaide at 12pm ACST.

More information about the festival can be found here.

Listen Out 2024

Friday, September 27th (16+)

Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 28th (16+)

HBF Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 5th (16+)

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, October 6th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Listen In 2024

Sunday, September 29th (16+)

Ellis Park, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 4th (18+)

Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Listen Out Lineup

21 Savage | Septa | Lil Tjay | Tyla

Flo Milli | Jessie Reyez | Tezzo Touchdown

Lithe | John Summit | Sub Focus – Evolve

Folamour | The Blessed Madonna | Cassian

Disco Lines | Jazzy | Koven Conducta | A Little Sound

Ben Gerrans | Ak Sports | Foura B2B Tom Santa

Miss Kaninna | Djanaba | Soju Gang

Yo! Mafia | Sixten | Kelly Tee | J-Ok | Sammythesinner

Janeethevirgin | Dr Pepper | Bodie | Trance Mums

Jacob Tompkins | Mikalah Watego | Melanin Mami

Dayzzi | Malfunkt x Banno | Bodega Collective | Bella Backe

Listen In Lineup

21 Savage | Folamour | Jessie Reyez | John Summit

Lil Tjay | A Little Sound | Skepta | Theodore Kittens

triple j Unearthed Winners

+ more